Sinch Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud Communications Platform-as-a-Service (“CPaaS”)



The report highlights Sinch’s balanced solution portfolio, diverse multi-layer platform and strong market leadership

STOCKHOLM and ATLANTA – May 4, 2021 — Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced the company is recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (“CPaaS”) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746221, May 2021). The report represents Sinch as a company with a “significantly balanced voice and messaging portfolio”.

A report excerpt is available here .

“Global companies that require reliable, robust, programmable customer engagement messaging and voice APIs will find an able partner in Sinch,” said Courtney Munroe, research vice president of Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC, “Local and regional companies who need a partner that understands local regulatory environments and can provide easy to use SaaS solutions will also benefit from leveraging Sinch’s diverse platform.”

The IDC MarketScape report profiled Sinch’s strengths, including its strong foundation for reliable and quality service delivery. The firm recommends Sinch for global companies that require reliable, robust, programmable customer engagement messaging and voice APIs for their cloud communications technology stack.

“Sinch has clear differentiators, all that benefit thousands of customers, including eight of the top 10 leading tech companies in the world,” said Oscar Werner, chief executive officer at Sinch. “Being recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a worldwide Leader in CPaaS is a testament to our commitment to quality, scale, and unmatched global reach with direct connections to more than 450 mobile operators.”

The report also highlights Sinch’s recent stream of market activity, describing how the company spent approximately $500 million to acquire several major players in the cloud communications space over the past year, including SAP Digital Interconnect, Wavy, ACL Mobile and Chatlayer BV. It also details Sinch’s $1.14B acquisition of voice communications provider Inteliquent, stating how the merger provides Sinch with a “rich portfolio of voice and collaboration services that cover all the major U.S. markets”, while projecting Sinch’s annual revenues to approach $1.5 billion by mid-2021.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging , voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.