Singapore Appreciates Cambodia’s Mine Clearance Efforts

Singapore has spoken highly of Cambodia’s commitment in mine clearance in order to provide safe land for the people, contributing to supporting peace and development in Cambodia.

The praise was made by H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong, outgoing Singaporean Ambassador to Cambodia during a farewell meeting with Cambodian Senior Minister and First Vice-President of Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) H.E. Ly Thuch, in Phnom Penh on Dec. 7.

H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong expressed thanks to the Royal Government and people of Cambodia for their good cooperation and support for his diplomatic mission in the Kingdom.

On behalf of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and President of CMAA, H.E. Ly Thuch thanked Singapore for its contribution with the Royal Government in human resource development, economic and trade development, and so on, especially for its active support for ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press