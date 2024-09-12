Singapore based publishers focussed startup by Ex-Googlers, Crackle Technologies raises USD 1.7 Mn to Revolutionize Adtech with AI-Powered Solutions



SINGAPORE, Crackle Technologies has raised a $1.7M pre-seed round to build AI based products to help publishers maximize their adtech earnings. Round is led by We Founder Circle and AC Ventures. Other investors that participated include founders of Impetus Technologies, Sunicon Ventures, Global DeVC and Misfits Capital. Importantly, founders of prominent publishers like Ludo King, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala and others have bestowed their faith in the Crackle team by joining as investors. Crackle is expanding across Southeast Asia with a focus on Vietnam and Indonesia.

The funding will be largely deployed in product and technology and to scale operations globally to support publishers across gaming, apps, news, and OTTs (by addressing key pain points including low fill rates and eCPMs). Crackle’s proprietary tech applies advanced data analytics and predictive modeling to optimize publisher’s ad revenue, automate workflows, and deliver exceptional user experiences.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency