Singapore Voices Support for Cambodia’s Efforts in Myanmar Crisis

H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, has expressed his support for Cambodia’s efforts in engaging all stakeholders to implement the Five-Point Consensus, reached by the ASEAN leaders in April last year.

The support was made in his telephone conversation with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn yesterday afternoon.

“We both regret that the AMM Retreat in Siem Reap had to be rescheduled. I appreciate his expressed support for Cambodia’s efforts in engaging all relevant stakeholders in order to fully and timely implement the 5-Point Consensus. We continue to be supportive and contributory in any way we can to help Myanmar restore normalcy soon,” H.E. Prak Sokhonn underlined in a Facebook post.

The five-point consensus on Myanmar crisis comprises: 1. There shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint. 2. Constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people. 3. A special envoy of the ASEAN Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of ASEAN. 4. ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre. 5. The special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

On Jan. 7-8, 2022, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen paid a working visit to Myanmar and met with H.E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

On the occasion, H.E. Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing has agreed to extend the five-month ceasefire with all Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) until end of 2022, and welcomed the participation of the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar to join the ceasefire talks.

As the ASEAN Chair, Samdech Techo Hun Sen continued proposing more initiatives to achieve peace and further development in Myanmar.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press