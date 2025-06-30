Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Visit Cambodia for Diplomatic Anniversary



Phnom penh: H.E. Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore, is set to embark on an official visit to Cambodia on July 2, 2025. This visit, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlights the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the invitation for this visit was extended by Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia. During his stay, Prime Minister Wong will have the honor of a Royal Audience with His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, at the Royal Palace. Additionally, a courtesy call is scheduled with Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of Cambodia.





A key component of the visit will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Wong and the Cambodian Prime Minister at the Peace Palace. The discussions will focus on enhancing the long-standing relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Cambodia and Singapore. This visit also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, underscoring a shared commitment to strengthening ties.

