SINGAPORE’S TEMASEK POLYTECHNIC EXPLORES POTENTIALS FOR STUDENTS’ TRIP TO SARAWAK



KUCHING, A delegation from Singapore’s Temasek Polytechnic had recently made a visit here to explore potential venues for future student trips and to meet with key academic and governmental bodies in Sarawak.

Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) in facilitating the visit said the delegation comprised five personnel from the International Relations Department, School of Business, School of Design, as well as School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

‘The primary objective of this visit was to evaluate potential venues for organising student trips to Sarawak and establish collaborative ties with esteemed institutions such as Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Swinburne University of Technology and the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak,’ STATOS said in a statement today.

The visit focused on exploring collaboration opportunities with government agencies and identifying suitable venues for larger student groups, came as a follow up to a trip in May, where Temas

ek Polytechnic sent close to 70 students to Kuching.

STATOS played a crucial role to ensure that the polytechnic established important connections with the appropriate agencies in Sarawak through the trip and believed that it would pave the way for more students from Singapore to visit Sarawak.

‘Furthermore, we anticipate that this initiative will foster an increase in student exchange programmes between Singapore and Sarawak, and strengthen ties between the two regions,’ the statement added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency