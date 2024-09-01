Sinkhole: Recovery, Reconstruction Of Area Expected To Take 3 To 6 Months



KUALA LUMPUR, Recovery and reconstruction of the area affected by the sinkhole incident in Jalan Masjid India here are expected to take between three to six months, said Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

She said that the recovery and reconstruction work will cover a stretch of approximately 200 metres from Wisma Yakin to the police pondok in Jalan Masjid India.

The area has currently been cordoned off with barriers to allow for repairs and detailed investigations into the underground utility systems, as well as other related matters by relevant agencies.

“Inspecting the underground utility systems will take time and will involve agencies such as Indah Water Konsortium and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) to check for any pipe leaks.

“In addition, we will also collaborate with telecommunications companies to inspect cables, as there are cables from these companies in the underground sections. The Department of Minerals and Geoscience will provide detailed technical repo

rts and information on the soil stability around the incident site,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Maimunah said that a special committee formed on Aug 25 is also scheduled to meet tomorrow to discuss the next steps that need to be taken.

She also said that traders in the area can continue their business as usual; however, the public is advised to avoid crossing the yellow tape set up by the police and to use only the pedestrian paths during the recovery process.

“We want to prevent any further untoward incidents,” she added.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced that the search and rescue (SAR) operation for Indian national G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, who fell into the sinkhole, had been called off after nine days of seaching for the victim and had transitioned to a ‘search and recovery’ phase.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency