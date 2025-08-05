Situation at the Border Remains Calm as of 00:01 on Aug. 4, Says Spokesperson



Phnom penh: The spokesperson of Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence affirmed that as of 00:01 a.m. on Aug. 4, the situation on the frontline remains calm, but Cambodian forces continue to maintain high alert.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Cambodia firmly adheres to the ceasefire agreement reached with Thailand in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on July 28, 2025, the spokesperson reiterated.

The spokesperson also reminded the public to rely only on information from official sources and not to be misled by fake news.