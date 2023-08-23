Sixth Dolphin Calf Recorded This Year

A newborn dolphin has been found at Vattanak commune, Sambo district, Kratie province, said the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) in a news release yesterday.

The dolphin is estimated to be only two weeks old, said MAFF, stressing that this is the sixth dolphin calf recorded between January and August 2023.

The newborn dolphin was spotted swimming along with seven adult dolphins by a tourist boat driver on Aug. 21, at around 10:30 am, who then reported it to competent authorities.

Last year, six dolphin calves have been registered, the same number as in 2021.

The Mekong Irrawaddy dolphins (Orcaella brevirostris) are fully protected under Cambodia’s Fisheries Law. The population is ranked as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, the highest international threat ranking for endangered species.

The Mekong Irrawaddy dolphins are a living natural treasure of Cambodia with about 90 individuals currently living along the Mekong River in Kratie and Stung Treng provinces.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)