SKIPPER OF CAPSIZED FISHING BOAT FOUND DROWNED



BATU PAHAT, The skipper of a fishing boat, one of four fishermen reported missing after their boat capsized at Tanjung Segenting, here last Friday, was found drowned at 7 pm yesterday.

Batu Pahat Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) maritime commander Mohd Haniff Mohd Yunus, reported that the body of Chiah Kah Chong, 51, was found by another fisherman who happened to be passing near the site where the boat capsized.

He said the victim’s body was taken to the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone Jetty and handed over to the police for further action.

‘Three other victims, namely Lee Poh Ling, 68; Tan Hai Lan, 62; and Daud Darus@Hamid, 53, are still missing,’ he said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that five local fishermen, aged between 43 and 63, were missing after their boat capsized approximately 6.8 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Segenting at about 6 am, when it was hit by strong waves due to bad weather.

However, one of them, Tan Siak Bin, 43, was rescued by nearby fishermen at around 8 am

yesterday.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency