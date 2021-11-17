SkyTeam Cargo Welcomes ITA Airways Into Global Cargo Alliance

Alfredo Altavilla, President of ITA Airways

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyTeam Cargo, the global cargo alliance, has welcomed Italy’s new national carrier, ITA Airways, as a new cargo member, replacing Alitalia Cargo. In joining the world’s largest air cargo alliance, ITA Airways will ensure continuity for multilateral cargo shipments between Italy and the rest of the world through SkyTeam Cargo’s industry-leading product portfolio.

“Italy is an important global Cargo market and we warmly welcome ITA Airways into the SkyTeam Cargo Alliance, providing safe, efficient and timely shipments of products, high-end fashion and design and consumer goods to hundreds of destinations across our global network,” said Nico van der Linden, Vice President, SkyTeam Cargo.

Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer at ITA Airways, said: “Joining SkyTeam Cargo is a critical step for us, as we recognize the uniqueness of the Alliance’s value proposition and adopt the quality standards of its broad product portfolio. We are confident that working with our valued partner airlines, will support and inspire our growth plan in the months ahead”.

About SkyTeam Cargo:

SkyTeam Cargo is the global unique Cargo Alliance of 12 member airlines working together with more than 3,337 aircrafts including 63 full freighters to 159 destinations countries. The members are Aeroflot Cargo, Aerolíneas Argentinas Cargo, Aeromexico Cargo, Air France-KLM Cargo, China Airlines Cargo, China Cargo Airlines, Czech Airlines Cargo, Delta Cargo, ITA Airways, Korean Air Cargo and Saudia Cargo.

