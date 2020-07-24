Smart Axiata, Save the Children Launch Children’s Distance Learning Project

Save the Children and Smart Axiata launched today a project enabling 7,700 crisis-affected children to continue their learning safely and effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This project joins the list of Smart Axiata’s US$1 COVID-19 Relief Fund supported projects, Save the Children to become one of the partner recipients.

With funding support from Smart, Cambodia’s leading mobile telecommunications operator, Save the Children will implement a six-month project “Protecting Children’s Learning in the COVID-19 Pandemic”, according to a press release issued on July 24.

The project will reach remote communities and schools in Kampong Cham province by providing necessary IT equipment and online resources in order to enable access to children’s distance learning during COVID-19.

“We will also leverage social media and ensure teachers and parents/caregivers are connected, motivated and equipped to continue distance learning, as well as support access to distance e-learning materials for hard-to-reach children,” said Mrs. Elizabeth Pearce, Country Director of Save the Children.

This project aims to reach 15 schools and communities in Kampong Cham province and will overall support the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) in continuing education for children throughout the pandemic, in line with the governments COVID-19 response plan.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Royal Government of Cambodia closed schools on Mar. 16, 2020. Children’s education and learning is more vulnerable now than ever before – the impact of this crisis is huge for these children and it will be felt for years to come. Although MoEYS is providing leadership to ensure children continue their education, gaps exist in remote and hard to reach areas where children find it difficult to impossible to access online education.

MoEYS has launched e-learning materials online so that children can continue their education. However, most families with children located in more remote communities either do not have devices to access MoEYS e-learning platform, and/or they lack knowledge of how to use IT devices to access such e-learning materials. These children risk falling behind in their studies and not reaching their full potential.

“We are happy to work with Save the Children in hopes that this contribution through our relief fund will support children in remote areas to continue their learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Mr. Thomas Hundt, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Axiata, said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press