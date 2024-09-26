SmartStream Unveils Next-generation Data Intelligence Capabilities To Its Air Platform



LONDON, SmartStream, the provider of financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions, announces the launch of version 9 of its Air offering. Following years of extensive research and development, the new release is committed to transform how businesses manage data across the front-to-back office, positioning Air as a leading Data Automation and Intelligence Platform.

Version 9 introduces two powerful modules: Air Data and Air Cash, both with AI and machine learning capabilities. These advancements redefine the way data is ingested and processed. The Air Data module automates time-intensive tasks such as cross-checking between different systems, pre-settlement error detection, and comparing trade records. It also enhances internal data quality by identifying inconsistencies in static or reference data. Meanwhile, the Air Cash module is designed to handle a wide range of cash reconciliations data, from simple to highly complex cases, with unparalleled speed and ease.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency