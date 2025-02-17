Smith+Nephew steps forward with innovative Sports Medicine foot & ankle repair solutions in Australia and New Zealand

First in market to offer Adjustable Tensioning Technology* for insertional Achilles reconstruction and lateral ankle instability repair

*After anchor insertion

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the launch of a comprehensive foot & ankle repair portfolio in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) with proprietary adjustable tensioning technology. The ULTRABRIDGE◊ Adjustable Achilles Reconstruction and ULTRABRACE◊ Adjustable Ankle Instability Techniques are changing the way foot & ankle surgeons perform these repairs by allowing them to refine and optimise suture tension after anchor insertion.

The ability to adjust tension for specific patients allows the surgeon to give the precise amount of range-of-motion to that patient depending on the patient’s level of activity. The surgeon can check and revise the repair construct before locking the suture, which may help restore normal anatomy and deliver potentially better outcomes for the patient.

The new foot & ankle portfolio also includes Smith+Nephew’s best-in-class all suture anchor with consistent deployment and strong fixation, now integrated with needles for open procedures. The anchor inserter tensions the device on deployment, ensuring consistency every time.

“Both Australians and New Zealanders are very physically active, with sports and active recreation participation rates exceeding 75%.1 Our portfolio of foot & ankle solutions represents a truly groundbreaking introduction for today’s athletes by offering adjustable tensioning technology after anchor insertion, which is not currently available in the ANZ market,” said Mr. Joaquin Lasso, SVP of Sports Medicine, International Markets for Smith+Nephew. “This technology allows surgeons to personalise their treatment for each patient and returns them to living their Life Unlimited.”

Each year, around 230,000 Australians see a General Practitioner for an ankle sprain or strain.2 To learn more about Smith+Nephew’s global foot & ankle solutions please visit here.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.5 billion in 2023. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

