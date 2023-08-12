Smoke-Free City Promotes Health, Attracts Tourists

Promoting a smoke-free environment, especially in Siem Reap province, will not only contribute to attracting more tourists but also prevent health threats among workers in the sector as well as the general public.

H.E. Hor Sarun, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism, delivered the message in a workshop on Aug. 11 to disseminate the minimum standard operating procedurea for smoke-free environment in tourism sector and the guideline ofor smoke-free tourism city in Siem Reap province.

The implementation of the procedures and guideline presents a new opportunity to further build trust among tourists because we care about their well being, he added.

According to the secretary of state, the smoke-free tourism city guideline was successful when piloted in Kampot province earlier this year.

As a result, Kampot was officially recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Southeast Asian Tobacco Control Alliance (SEATCA) as a smoke-free tourism city.

Addressing the function, Ms. Morn Ny Raingsey, Deputy Governor of Siem Reap province, warned that smoking harms the health of both smokers and secondhand smokers and increases the risk of premature death.

Without proper prevention, smoking could take millions of lives every year, she added.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse