Social Activities Remain, but Prevention Measures Tightened

AKP Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has appealed to his compatriots, especially those in Phnom Penh, to strengthen the preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic as the new community outbreak was announced this morning.

Despite the third COVID-19 community outbreak, all social activities remain as usual, but health preventing measures must be reinforced, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen in his special statement this morning broadcast live by the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

All social activities, including weddings and ritual ceremonies, sports activities, schools … will not be shut down, he underlined, continuing that the three ways of self-protection – wearing a facemask, washing hands and keeping a safety distance of 1.5 metre as well as the three Don’ts – Don’t go to crowded places; Don’t go to closed areas with only air conditioning; and Don’t touch, don’t hug, don’t shake hands, must be well applied.

“If we can manage [the situation] well, we can close this event no more than a month,” he added.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also instructed all stakeholders to continue tightening the preventive measures at the border, and called for non-discrimination against the Phnom Penh residents and the Chinese or any other citizens because COVID-19 is the global issue.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press