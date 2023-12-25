Some 1,300 Underprivileged Students Enroll at NPIC



Since the official launch of the technical and vocational training programme for poor and vulnerable youths last month, some 1,300 young people have enrolled at the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia (NPIC).

The figure was shared recently by H.E. Bun Phearin, NPIC Director, reaffirming the institute’s readiness to contribute to the Royal Government’s efforts in equipping underprivileged youths with technical and vocational skills.

NPIC is a non-profit institution whose only goal is to focus on the quality of training, underlined the director.

According to H.E. Kata Orn, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, 13,587 young people from across the country have so far registered for the training programme.

On Nov. 14, 2023, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, officially launched the technical and vocational training programme for 1.5 million young people from poor and vulnerable families.

Source: Agence Kamp

uchea Presse