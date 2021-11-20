Some 132,000 Visitors Tour the Country on First Day of Water Festival

A total of 132,013 tourists travelled across Cambodia on Nov. 18, the first day of the three-day Water Festival, pointed out a report of the Ministry of Tourism.

Of them, 130,002 were national visitors and 2,011 were domestic foreign tourists, it underlined.

According to the report, the most visited destinations were coastal areas. Preah Sihanouk province was ranked first with 18,073 visitors, while Kampot and Kep provinces came in 2nd and 4th with 15,840 and 12,880 tourists, respectively.

Siem Reap cultural province was placed 3rd, Mondulkiri ecotourism province 5th, and Pursat western province 6th.

The ministry expressed its optimism that there will be more and more tourists on the two remaining days of the annual festival.

Like in 2020, this year’s celebration of Water Festival is cancelled to prevent COVID-19 spread. Although there is no celebration, people have three-day off as usual. They can travel throughout the country without restrictions as Cambodia has announced to reopen in all domains since Nov. 1.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press