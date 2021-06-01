Some 15,000 Landmines and UXOs Destroyed in First Four Months

Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) destroyed 15,348 landmines and UXOs in the first four months of this year.

The update was shared this afternoon by H.E. Heng Ratana, Director General of CMAC, highlighting that the move has freed over 35,652,000 square metres of land from landmines and UXOs, about 31 percent of the yearly plan.

Cambodian Mine Action Centre has planned to clear at least 11,300 hectares of land areas with mines in 2021.

Last year, CMAC destroyed almost 40,000 landmines and UXOs, freeing over 9,200 hectares from mines, which was 115 percent against the year’s target.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has set an ambitious goal to become a mine-free country by 2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press