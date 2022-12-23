Some 285 Cyclists Registered for 2022 National Cycling Championship

At least 285 national and international cyclists have been registered for the 2022 National Cycling Championship to be held on Dec. 26-27 in Siem Reap province.

The figure was shared by Mr. Nou Chamroeun, Secretary General of Cambodian Cycling Federation, adding that of the number, 80 will compete for Road Bike and 205 others for Mountain Bike.

Road Bike will include three disciplines: Man Junior Road Bike, Man Elite Road Bike, and Man Master Road Bike.

Mountain Bike has four disciplines which are Man Junior Mountain Bike, Man Elite Mountain Bike, Women Mountain Bike and Man Master Mountain Bike.

Twelve Cambodian national athletes, 4 of them are female, will join the tournament to sharpen their capacity for the 32nd SEA Games to be hosted by Cambodia in 2023, added the secretary general.

Before the competition, the federation is planning to organise a technical training for its officials by Thai experts to further improve their capacity.

There will be 60 national and international technical officials working for the event and 50 of them will be selected for the SEA Games 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press