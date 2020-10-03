Some 7,700 Illicit Drug Cases Intervened in First Nine Months

During the first nine months of 2020, competent authorities have intervened in 7,788 major cases of illicit drug crimes.

The update was shared in a recent report from the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD), underlining that over 720 kilogrammes of illegal drugs were confiscated and 15,770 (980 as women) suspects have been arrested.

Through the interventions, the NACD also seized 91 vehicles, 2,001 motorcycles, 5,833 mobile phones, US$20,000 and other equipment.

Around 7,000 illicit drugs have been confiscated through interventions in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Kandal, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Koh Kong, Kampong Thom, Kampong Cham, Pursat, and Thbong Khmum.

In 2019, competent authorities intervened in 9,806 cases, arrested 20,489 suspects, and confiscated over 750 kilogrammes of illegal drugs.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press