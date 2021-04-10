Some Areas in Phnom Penh Ordered for Lockdown

Phnom Penh Municipal Administration last night ordered the lockdown of some areas in three Khan for two weeks, according to its separate directives.

The concerned areas are Sangkat Stung Meanchey 1 and Sangkat Stung Meanchey 2 of Khan Meanchey; Trong Moan village of Sangkat O’ Bek Kaom of Khan Sensok; and Trapaing Thleung 2 and Tuol Pongro villages of Sangkat Chom Chao 1; Chamkar Ovleuk 1, Porprok Khang Thbong, Porprok Khan Choeung and Trapaing Lovea 1 villages of Sangkat Kakap 1, and Chamkar Ovleuk 1 of Sangkat Kakap 2 of Khan Pursenchey.

The lockdown came to effect from 00:00 am of April 10 and will last until April 23, underlined the directives, explaining that it is aimed to ensure the effectiveness of the COVID-19 spread management and prevent its transmission to other areas.

During the lockdown, people need to stay at home, gatherings are prohibited, work and business activities that are not daily necessities are not allowed, but with some exceptions.

As of yesterday, Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 reached 3,604, of which 1,984 have recovered successfully.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press