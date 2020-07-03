Some Plots of Land in Protected Areas to Be Cut for Local People

Cambodia has announced that it will allow casinos to resume operations, but only with games of chance and slot machines, after being closed for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sèn during the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers held this morning at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, wrote Phay Siphan, Minister Delegate to the from the Prime Minister and President of the Spokesperson Unit of the Royal Government, on his official Facebook page.

These casinos are required to obtain authorization from the Ministry of Health with certain requirements on the preventive measures of COVID-19, he added.

According to Phay Siphan, the Council of Ministers approved and corrected a few words in the bill on the management of commercial games consisting of 12 chapters and 97 articles.

The bill aims to manage the commercial gaming centers in Cambodia in order to help stimulate economic growth, enhance the tourism sector, create jobs, earn income, maintain social security and safety. by defining the skills, rules and procedures for the management of commercial gaming centers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press