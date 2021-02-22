Some Schools in Phnom Penh and Kandal Province Temporarily Shut Down

Some public and private schools in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province have been closed down temporarily.

The class suspension was announced by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports yesterday, adding that online teaching and learning will replace the in-class ones during the suspension period.

The move is aimed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in educational institutions and the community, it underlined.

The school closure came after the recent outbreak of community transmission so-called Feb. 20 Community Event, added the source.

The closed public and private schools include Russey Chroy Lower Secondary School and Hun Sen Russey Chroy Primary School in Saang district, and Russey Srock Lower Secondary School in Kean Svay district of Kandal province; Kolab I Primary School and American Intercon School (AIS) (Chak Ang-re campus) in Phnom Penh.

Earlier, the ministry also announced to temporarily shut down Hun Sen Phnom Penh Thmey High School and SIS International School (Lucky Star campus) until further notice while the education staff, teachers, students and other people related to the two schools are required to do the COVID-19 tests.

As of this morning, Cambodia reported 568 confirmed cases, of which 76 are connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event. A total of 475 patients have successfully recovered with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press