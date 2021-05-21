Some Wildlife Animals Rescued

Wild animals including three calves of Leopard Cats, a chick of Crested Serpent-eagle, and two chicks of Oriental Pied Hornbills have been rescued from danger.

The update was announced recently by Birdlife International Cambodia Programme, adding that they saved the animals in cooperation with Rattanakiri provincial Environment department.

The animals have been handed to Wildlife Rapid Rescue Team (WRRT) for better care and rehabilitation at Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre before releasing them to natural habitats.

According to Birdlife International Cambodia Programme, the Leopard Cats and Crested Serpent-eagle were provided by local people while the Oriental Pied Hornbill were confiscated from hunters by Lomphat rangers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press