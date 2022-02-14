Sonantic Launches AI That Can Flirt

Sonantic, a leader in hyper-realistic text-to-speech technology, demonstrates groundbreaking advancements in emotional speech synthesis with amorous AI video.

“What’s Her Secret?”

LONDON, England, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonantic, a leader in developing fully expressive AI-generated voice software for film and gaming studios, has produced a video in collaboration with a Hollywood client entitled “What’s Her Secret?” The video surprises viewers when it’s revealed that, while the woman on screen is a real person, the main character speaking is an AI. Launched on Valentine’s Day, the video aims to demonstrate how entertainment studios can leverage AI to create hyper-realistic romantic encounters.

More Emotional Than Ever Before: Innovation in AI Voice Tech

“What’s Her Secret?” marks both a significant milestone for Sonantic as the company releases their latest breakthroughs of subtle emotions and non-speech sounds, while opening up creative possibilities for studios. The voice models, known for expressing a wide range of human emotions from happiness to sadness, can now convey subtleties such as flirty, coy and teasing, amongst other new “Style” options. Sonantic has also developed the ability to capture non-speech sounds such as breaths, scoffs, and laughs. Together, these advancements in speech synthesis make Sonantic’s platform more comprehensive than ever before. These latest capabilities stem from Sonantic’s proprietary technology, which helps entertainment studios create life-like performances in record time.

“Human beings are incredibly complex by nature and our voices play a critical role in helping us connect with the world around us. At Sonantic, we are committed to capturing the nuances of the human voice, and we’re incredibly proud of these technological breakthroughs that we have brought to life through ‘What’s Her Secret?,'” said Zeena Qureshi, CEO, and John Flynn, CTO of Sonantic. “From flirting and giggling to breathing and pausing, this is the most realistic romantic demo we’ve created to date, helping us inch closer to our vision of being the CGI of Audio.”

The Psychology of Voice, Attraction & Connection

Dr. Maggie Vaughan, a New York City-based psychotherapist who specializes in romantic relationships, said there are key elements in speech patterns, tone and pacing that make or break a flirtatious conversation, all of which are featured in “What’s Her Secret?”

5 Qualities of an Attractive Voice

Manage your tempo: slow down to create suspense; speed up to create excitement.

Gently smile when speaking, which subconsciously helps you sound more likable.

Take a deep breath and clear your throat so the words flow smoothly.

Keep a smooth, consistent pace to create a strong sense of control and confidence.

Speak in a slightly lower tone than usual; humans prefer soft spoken over loud.

Interviews with Sonantic or Dr. Vaughan are available upon request.

About Sonantic

Founded in 2018, Sonantic has built a best-in-class AI-powered platform that creates compelling, nuanced, and stunningly realistic voice models. This innovative technology is poised to revolutionize text-to-speech capabilities like never before. Sonantic is committed to bridging the worlds of creative expression and advanced technology.

To learn more, visit www.sonantic.io.

Press Contacts

UK

Paula Keve

paula@intrapr.com

+44 7804 626547

US

Arianna Imperato

arianna@intrapr.com

+1 347 224 9940

Related Images

Image 1: “What’s Her Secret?”

Sonantic Launches AI That Can Flirt

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment