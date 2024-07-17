South Korea Mulls More Support for Cambodia’s Communicable Disease Control



The Republic of Korea is exploring cooperation on the prevention of resistance to communicable disease with Cambodia.

The intention was made by a delegation of the Executive Committee of the World Health City Forum led by its Chairman Mr. Hong Yun-Chul, Professor of the College of Medicine at the Seoul National University,during a meeting with H.E. Chheang Ra, Minister of Health in Phnom Penh, on July 15.

H.E. Chheang Ra welcomed Mr. Hong Yun-Chu’s intention and proposed that his guest also consider more cooperation in digital health, innovation, and the sharing of knowledge and technology.

The cooperation will contribute to promoting broader access to quality health services in Cambodia, he added.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse