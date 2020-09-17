South Korea’s Airport Railroad Express Selects Juniper Networks’ AI-Driven Solutions to Build its All-IP Based Communications Network for Smarter and Safer Operations

Juniper’s MX Series Routers and EX Series Switches driven by Juniper Mist AI will improve overall operational efficiency and enhance passenger safety of the railway

SEOUL, Korea, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Airport Railroad Express (AREX), a commuter railway connecting South Korea’s international airports to its capital city, has selected Juniper Networks’ solutions for its upgrade to a modern all-IP based communications network. AREX is South Korea’s first domestic railway to feature an all-IP based communications network that integrates wired and wireless networks, enabling efficient network deployment as well as strengthened security and stability through MPLS VPN.

As an important international hub for business and tourism, having efficient transportation infrastructure between the country’s busy ports of entry and the metro urban centers is crucial. Particularly important is connectivity to-and-from Incheon International Airport (ICN), which has consistently been rated as one of the best1 and busiest2 airports in the world, and which has seen continued growth in traffic as one of the largest international gateways into Asia.

Initially launched as a link between ICN and Gimpo International Airport, AREX was expanded directly to Seoul Station in the capital in 2010 and has been providing safe, seamless and convenient connectivity for travelers ever since. With ICN’s continued growth, AREX was looking to further strengthen the railway’s operational efficiency and to keep up with its growing network infrastructure needs.

A major priority was the upgrade of its communication network which plays a vital role in ensuring uninterrupted data transmissions to the railway’s numerous technological systems. This includes systems across signaling, supervisory control and data acquisition, video surveillance and wired/wireless networks.

Juniper Networks was identified and selected for the upgrade – which was to build out a modern IP/MPLS communications network using AI-driven solutions – improving the stability of AREX’s mission-critical systems while supporting the delivery of reliable train services.

Juniper’s routing and switching solutions provide the foundation of AREX’s secure, reliable and flexible all-IP based communications network across multiple deployment sites, while enabling the unified transmission of multiple services

The MX960 Universal Routing Platform , alongside the EX9208 , EX4600 and EX3400 series of Ethernet Switches, are deployed at the networking control office in AREX’s transmission facility

alongside the , and series of Ethernet Switches, are deployed at the networking control office in AREX’s transmission facility Bringing AI-driven insights, operations and troubleshooting, the EX switches at the transmission facility are enhanced with Wired Assurance , which provides streamlined AI-driven operations, automation and visibility

, which provides streamlined AI-driven operations, automation and visibility Elsewhere, the MX104 Universal Routing Platform and EX3400 are deployed at the station’s equipment wing

and are deployed at the station’s equipment wing AREX has also introduced an integrated operations management system that unifies communication protocols and facility maintenance systems, improving efficiency across operations and fault management

AREX can now continuously improve the overall commuting experience with the additional flexibility to expand their IoT infrastructure with extra bandwidth and redundancy

“Since embarking on this transformational journey, Juniper Networks has proven to be a trusted partner every step of the way. Throughout the duration of this project, they have helped us upgrade the railway’s communications network system without causing any operational disruptions during deployment. They have also delivered trainings to ensure our teams are equipped with the necessary skills to maintain the stability of the network. Our commuters now enjoy an even safer and smoother journey and have not experienced any service disruptions to date. This is testament to Juniper’s AI-driven enterprise solutions that support our growing networking infrastructure demands.”

– Airport Railroad Express

“A modernized railway communication network has a direct impact on the well-being of commuters and plays a vital role in maintaining operational efficiency and safety. We are proud that our EX Series switches driven by Juniper Mist AI and MX Series routers are at the heart of Airport Rail Road Express’ network and provide the foundation for enhanced customer satisfaction and uncompromised safety standards. Juniper Networks remains committed to helping customers such as AREX in their AI-driven enterprise journey and achieve their strategic goals in the most seamless way possible.”

– Ki Byung Chai, Country Manager, Korea, Juniper Networks

