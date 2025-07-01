Speaker of Saudi Arabian National Assembly Visits Cambodia for Strengthening Bilateral Ties



Phnom penh: H.E. Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is set to lead a high-level delegation on an official visit to Cambodia from June 30 to July 4. The visit is at the invitation of Samdech Maha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, with the goal of enhancing cooperation between the two nations’ parliaments in both bilateral and multilateral settings.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, during this five-day visit, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh will engage in a courtesy call with Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and will hold bilateral talks with Samdech Khuon Sudary.

The schedule also includes a meeting with Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia. In addition to political engagements, H.E. Dr. Abdullah and his delegation plan to visit several important

sites in Phnom Penh, further emphasizing the cultural exchange aspect of the visit.