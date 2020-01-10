Special Advisor to UN Secretary-General to Assist Cambodia for Sustainable Development

Visiting Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs, Special Advisor to UN Secretary-General has confirmed his commitment to help Cambodia toward sustainable development.

The commitment was made during his courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, at the Peace Palace here in Phnom Penh this morning, H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier told reporters after the meeting.

Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs underlined that he is ready to assist Cambodia and other ASEAN nations to achieve their sustainable development.

Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs expressed his surprise over the current development in Cambodia and shared his vision to help promote the good relations and cooperation between ASEAN and EU, mainly in the areas of trade, economy, transport, and ICT.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highlighted some key initiatives, policies, and strategies of the Royal Government to achieve the development goals, including the vision to become an upper middle-income nation by 2030 and a high-income economy by 2050.

Besides, the Prime Minister laid stress on some challenging issues for Cambodia, such as traffic congestion, waste management, climate change, water resources, etc., reaffirming the Kingdom's position to support any policy and move adopted by the UN related to climate change.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press