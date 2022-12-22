Special Envoy of ASEAN Chair Joins Informal Consultation in Bangkok

H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair, will lead a delegation to participate in an Informal Consultation to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 22.

The participation will be made at the invitation of H.E. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, pointed out a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this morning.

“During the Informal Consultation, the participants are expected to have a frank and candid deliberation on how to accelerate the progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar,” said the press release.

Cambodia has been putting all efforts to help settle the Myanmar crisis and this commitment has been welcomed and highly appreciated by other ASEAN Member States and the international community.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press