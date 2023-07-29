SPECIAL OP CANTAS ROOM ACTIVATED TO MONITOR ELECTIONS IN SIX STATES – IGP

The police have activated the Special Op Cantas room in Bukit Aman to monitor and collect information on breach of election rules and regulations by parties involved in the elections being held in six states.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said all information regarding the election process in the six states will be channelled to the Special Op Cantas room to enable immediate action to be taken if there is any violation of the prescribed laws.

"The room will have real-time communication link with the police contingent headquarters in the six states and video recordings will be taken in real-time if there is any provocation or commotion in the six states.

"A total of 82 Op Cantas Khas teams will also be mobilised to the six states to monitor and report directly to the relevant operations room," he told a special press conference at Bukit Aman, here, today.

He said a total of 17,176 police personnel would be mobilised for the state elections and they would be assisted by 572 members from the Volunteer Department in the six states concerned, namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Meanwhile, Razarudin reminded the contesting candidates and their supporters against making statements that touched on the 3R (race, religion and royalty).

He also advised candidates to control their supporters so that they do not provoke the rival parties and to obtain a permit before holding their “ceramah” (political talks).

The state elections involved contests for 36 seats in Kedah, Kelantan (45), Terengganu (32), Penang (40), Selangor (56) and Negeri Sembilan (36) with polling day set for Aug 12, while early voting is on Aug 8.

Also held simultaneously is the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency