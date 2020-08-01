Special Tour Packages Offered for the Coming Holidays

The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with tour operators is introducing special tour packages to Cambodia’s most-visited destinations including Siem Reap province.

The good news was shared in a recent press conference at the ministry chaired by H.E. Chhun Makara, Director of Transport and Tour Guide Agency Department.

The packages include Khmer speaking tour guides, very reasonable rates for luxury hotel stays, best options for sightseeing and beyond.

The special packages aim at the in-coming holiday from Aug. 17 to 21 – the substitute days off for the canceled Khmer New Year in April this year.

The packages are also tailored for low and middle income groups of tourists, providing the best value for money while ensuring safety and security standards, according to H.E. Chhun Makara.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press