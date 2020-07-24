Special Zone for Agro-industry Sector Establishment Discussed

The creation of a special agro-industry zone has been proposed aiming to gather the agriculture-related processing factories to process agricultural products for domestic demand and for export.

The project was discussed in a meeting here on July 24 between senior officials from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and Supreme National Economic Council.

According to CCC, the meeting focused on the study of possibility to establish a special zone of agro-industrial processing factory cluster for domestic market and for export.

The study will go in detail on the potential location for building the special zone, supporting measures from the government and private sector in setting conditions and measures to provide incentives such tax and non-tax measures, and lessons learnt from other countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press