SPM 2023: NUMBER OF ABSENT CANDIDATES SUCCESSFULLY REDUCED

PUTRAJAYA, The number of absent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination candidates for 2023 was successfully reduced by 1.2 per cent compared to the year before, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

A total of 97.4 per cent of 373,525 candidates sat for the SPM examinations for 2023, which she attributed to interventions undertaken at every level, involving the state and district education departments and school authorities.

“The interventions were conducted last year and managed to bring a positive effect.

‘Even so, the Education Department (MOE) will continue to pay attention to candidates who were absent for their SPM exams in 2023,’ she said in a statement, outlining several immediate measures taken by the ministry, including locating the candidates and offering them a chance to retake the exam.

She also congratulated all 2023 SPM candidates, teachers and ministry staff who worked hard to ensure an overall increase in performance.

Fadhlina said the national average grade for SPM 2023 was 4.60

with 93.5 per cent of candidates managing to receive their certificates, and 11,713 candidates scoring straight As.

“This is a far better result compared to the previous year. The ministry is optimistic that the excellent 2023 SPM results will be a catalyst in the continuous efforts of reforming the country’s education (system),’ she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency