Spokesperson: No Official Information from Thai Side on Border Crossing Closures



Phnom Penh: As of now, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia has not received any official information from the Thai authorities or from relevant Cambodian agencies regarding the reported closure of border crossings by Thailand.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Chum Sounry, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, made the remarks this afternoon in response to questions from reporters. He stated, “I am awaiting confirmation from the Cambodian Consulate General in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand, regarding the reported border closures by the Thai side.”





Earlier this morning, there were reports suggesting that Thai authorities had temporarily closed several regional border crossings and corridors in Sa Kaeo province. Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have risen following a border incident on May 28, 2025, when Thai military forces reportedly opened fire on a Cambodian army post located in Techo Morokot village, Morokot commune, Choam Khsan district, Preah Vihear province-an area long recognised as a Cambodian military position. The confrontation tragically resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

