Spokesperson Reacts Against UN Rapporteur’s Concerns over Cambodia’s Human Rights

H.E. Chin Malin, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Justice, has reacted against the concerns of the UN’s report over the situation of human rights in Cambodia.

The reaction was made on his official Facebook page posted recently after Ms. Mary Lawlor, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders, had expressed the groundless concerns over the situation of human rights, especially what she called the restrictions to civil society in the country.

H.E. Chin Malin underlined that the report does not have sufficient basis for the conclusion and evaluation of the situation of human rights activists in Cambodia, as Ms. Mary Lawlor’s evaluation based her assumption only on the external secondary information.

Cambodian authorities, continued the spokesperson, have never persecuted any lawful human rights defenders; they only took legal actions against violators of laws.

Illegal protest and unlawful movement with ill intentions to harm the social security and political stability of Cambodia should not be interpreted as human rights defence, he added.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is working hard to promote human rights in the country in various aspects, and to maintain peace and social order at the same time.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press