SSCA Preparing Civil Aviation Development Strategic Plan for 2021-2025

State Secretariat of Civil Aviation has started gathering inputs for preparing a strategic plan on civil aviation sector development for a five-year period, from 2021 to 2025.

A discussion meeting was organised here at the SSCA on July 20 under the chairmanship of Gen. Mao Havannall, Minister in charge of the SSCA.

On the occasion, Gen. Mao Havannal said that preparation of civil aviation development strategic plan 2021-2025 is an important and necessary task focusing mainly on main indicators for serving civil aviation sector.

The strategic plan shall be in consistency with indicators included in the government’s rectangular strategy and the national development strategy, he added.

“In order for the Civil Aviation Development Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to be clear and comprehensive, which can serve the development of the entire civil aviation sector, all relevant departments and parties are needed to provide indicators as inputs for the action plan,” he said.

Currently, Cambodia has three international airports, while the other three, under construction, is scheduled to operate in 2023.

Last year, Cambodia’s airports handled 11 million air passengers.

