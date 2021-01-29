SSEZ’s Goods Export Increases by 26 Percent in 2020

China-invested Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) reported the growth in its goods export last year, a remarkable achievement despite the COVID-19 crisis.

The export of goods produced in the SSEZ was valued at US$1,556 million, a year-on-year increase of 26.52 percent, according to the firm’s report that AKP obtained on Friday.

The main products exported from the zone are clothes, electronic devices, bags, construction materials, and furniture, read the report.

In a congratulatory message dated Jan. 26 to SSEZ’s President Mr. Chen Jiangan, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, welcomed and supported innovative ideas to mobilise more investment that will accelerate the development of SSEZ.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia has always recognised that the private sector is a necessary partner that must complement each other in contributing to the growth of the national economy,” the Premier wrote in the letter.

Established in 2008, the 1,113-hectare SSEZ is situated about 13 kilometres from the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in southwestern Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press