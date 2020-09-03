Standing Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Receives New UNICEF Representative

H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received here this morning Ms. Foroogh Foyouzat, new UNICEF Representative in Cambodia.

In the meeting, H.E. Ouch Borith congratulated Ms. Foyouzat on her appointment as the new representative of UNICEF in Cambodia.

“My first experience working with UNICEF was in the 1970s,” he said. “We will never forget the precious assistance that UNICEF provided to the Cambodian people. This is a close friendship.”

Ms. Foyouzat thanked H.E. Ouch Borith for the warm welcome and reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to working hand in hand with the Royal Government to protect and advance the rights and wellbeing of Cambodian children – especially now, as the world faces the COVID-19 global crisis.

“UNICEF looks forward to continuing its work with the Cambodian Government, creating a better future together,” she said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press