Statement of Philips CEO Frans van Houten on the COVID-19 outbreak

March 18, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today provided an update on how Philips is addressing the constantly evolving coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as its epicenter is shifting from China to the West.

COVID-19 is a top priority for Philips and all its employees. The company has mobilized its global resources to fulfill Philips’ triple duty of care: continuing to fulfill critical customer needs, ensuring the health and safety of its employees, and ensuring business continuity.

“I am proud that our employees around the world are stepping up to support healthcare providers and their patients in the fight against COVID-19,” said Frans van Houten. “We have a broad portfolio of products, services and solutions that can help address the preparedness, response and recovery needs of an infectious respiratory disease such as COVID-19.”

The complete statement by Frans van Houten can be found on Philips’ global news center .

For further information, please contact:

Steve Klink

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10 8888 24

Email: steve.klink@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachment