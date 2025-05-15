STI Advisory Board Meets to Advance National STI Agenda



Phnom Penh: The Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Board convened on Monday at the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI) to review national progress and provide strategic direction for Cambodia’s science, technology, and innovation (STI) development.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the high-level meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Minister Hem Vanndy and H.E. Prof. Chhem Kieth Rithy, Senior Minister and Chair of the NCSTI Advisory Board. The session brought together around 30 national experts, including Advisory Board members and STI specialists, to assess achievements and shape future priorities.





In his opening remarks, H.E. Hem Vanndy highlighted the importance of inclusive expert engagement. He noted the necessity for more science experts and acknowledged the gathering of experts from various fields to foster progress in science, technology, and innovation for the nation.





The Advisory Board, composed of 23 expert members with advanced degrees across disciplines such as medicine, education, economics, and informatics, plays a vital role in advising the National Council of Science, Technology, and Innovation (NCSTI), steering STI policy and institutional development.





Prof. Chhem Kieth Rithy emphasized human capital as a cornerstone of STI growth. He stressed the importance of developing human resources and aligning higher education programs with the nation’s industrial aspirations. He also proposed the establishment of a national technology transfer center to facilitate collaboration between academia and industry.





The meeting reviewed key achievements, including the approval and implementation of the Cambodia STI Roadmap 2030, a strategic document guiding the country’s innovation journey. Updates were provided on major initiatives such as the National Research Agenda 2025, the GO-SPIN project, and the development of sector-specific technology roadmaps in education, health, agriculture, tourism, digital, and energy sectors.





Additionally, the meeting announced an upcoming seminar series titled “The Scientists in Policy”, aimed at equipping scientists with the skills to contribute effectively to the policymaking process. Recommendations and insights from the Advisory Board will inform the agenda of the upcoming 5th NCSTI meeting, reinforcing Cambodia’s ambition to use STI as a driver of sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

