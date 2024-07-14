STILL AN OPEN CONTEST IN BERSATU ELECTIONS – RONALD



KOTA KINABALU, No motions have been submitted to keep any positions in Bersatu, especially at the highest level, uncontested for the party elections in October, said vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

He said the names proposed by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for certain posts yesterday were merely suggested candidates, and the party will leave it to the grassroots to decide in the election.

‘We are still contesting (party posts) but we have a spirit of consultation and good negotiations agreed upon by the delegates. It is still an open contest … but it has been negotiated and discussed well together.

‘In the context of yesterday, Datuk Seri Peja (deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu) showed great humility by agreeing to contest for vice-presidency … a significant sacrifice for this party,’ he said at a press conference after the Bersatu annual conference rules briefing here today.

Also present were Ahmad Faizal, vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin and secretary-gene

ral Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said Hamzah has been proposed for the deputy president post and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for secretary-general.

When asked about Bersatu’s preparations for the 17th Sabah State Election, Ronald, who is also Sabah Bersatu chief, said the party would contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition but it is too early to make any decisions regarding cooperation with other parties.

Commenting on rumours that he would contest the Lamag seat in the next state election against its incumbent, Sabah UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also the MP for Kinabatangan, Ronald merely said the state seat is within the Kinabatangan constituency, which is next to the Beluran parliamentary seat represented by him.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said his decision to give way to Hamzah as deputy president was made willingly to ensure the party remains strong to help the people.

‘I am one of those who founded this party, and I want to see this party continu

e to succeed. I am confident in the struggle led by this party and the president (Muhyiddin), so this struggle is carried together without thinking about who is ahead or behind. We all play a role,’ he said.

Bersatu will hold party elections from Oct 12 to 26, during which members and delegates will elect leaders at all levels.

The party’s annual conference will begin on July 20 and continue until Aug 31, involving branches, while the division-level meeting will be from Oct 12 to 26.

The General Assembly of the Associate Wing and Srikandi Muda will be held on Nov 28, the General Assembly of the Armada and Srikandi Wings will be on Nov 29, and the party’s Annual General Assembly will be from Nov 30 to Dec 1.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency