Street Food Hygiene Added as Benefit of Informal Economy Onboarding in Kampong Thom



Kampong Thom: Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation H.E. Hem Vanndy, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee on Informal Economy Development (CCIED), on May 24 launched a street food hygiene pilot project in Kampong Thom province as part of a national campaign to raise awareness and onboard the informal economy.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the initiative is outlined in the National Strategy for Developing the Informal Economy and was proposed to the CCIED by H.E. Nuon Pharath, Kampong Thom Provincial Governor. The project aims to support street food vendors in improving hygiene practices, thereby promoting public health and enhancing tourism in the province, as noted by the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI) in a news release.





Addressing around 3,000 participants at the fifth campaign event, H.E. Hem Vanndy emphasized the importance of adopting simple practices such as personal hygiene, cleaning, proper storage of meat and vegetables, and waste collection. He highlighted that these practices not only protect consumers but also open new opportunities for business growth and help build a strong reputation for Kampong Thom.





The project will see food hygiene experts from MISTI collaborating with local authorities and a selected group of street food vendors in the province to provide training and implement good hygiene practices.





H.E. Hem Vanndy also discussed the full range of benefits available for onboarding, which include obtaining a formal certificate of identity, tax exemption and relief, access to training, National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and social protection schemes, as well as formal financial and business support services.





During the campaign event, Governor Nuon Pharath highlighted the province’s recent achievements, such as tackling public land encroachment, advancing land titling, and enhancing infrastructure, smart agriculture, and city beautification to attract visitors and investors.





Situated in the center of Cambodia, Kampong Thom is the second-largest province by land area and has a population of nearly 900,000. With an economy rooted in agriculture, tourism, and roadside services, Kampong Thom stands to benefit from cleaner, safer street food, especially as it grows in popularity as a stopover between Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.





As of May 21, 2025, the Digital Platform for Onboarding the Informal Economy has received 70,770 applications, with Kampong Thom ranked eighth nationwide, according to MISTI.

