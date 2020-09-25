Stronger Efforts Needed to Fight Illicit Drug

The government has urged stronger and collective efforts to combat illicit drug which remains a threat to social security and order, public health and development.

The urge was made by Gen. Neak Yuthea, Deputy Secretary General of the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD) during a recent work review and planning for provincial drug combat.

Broader public awareness building; more accessible rehabilitation and life skill training for the addicts and proper family reintegration; and strict legal enforcement are vital bases to fight against the threat, he underlined.

The deputy secretary general also emphasised fostered coordination and cooperation with neighbouring and other countries, and development partners as well as strengthened provincial mechanism with support from the public and communities.

The remaining threat of illicit drug traffic does not only happen in Cambodia alone, but also in other countries and regions, making it a common challenge.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press