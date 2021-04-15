Sufficient Rice Supplies during Two-week Lockdown Assured

Ministry of Commerce has assured the sufficient rice supplies during the two-week-long lockdown of Phnom Penh capital and Takhmao town of Kandal province, urging people ‘not to worry’ about the lack of rice.

In a joint statement between Green Trade Company of Ministry of Commerce and Cambodia Rice Federation issued on Thursday, the ministry called on people not to get into panic, which allows opportunists to increase the rice prices.

The ministry said rice stalls of CRF’s members will be increased to different locations in Phnom Penh and Takhmao town from April 15 until the situation returns to normal.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press