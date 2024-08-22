SUKMA 2024: Sarawak Knock Down Three Gold Medals At The Boxing Ring

SRI AMAN, Three of Sarawak’s six boxers managed to win the finals of their respective categories, adding three more gold medals to the host at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA). boxing competition at the Sri Aman Sports Complex today,

Sarawak’s first gold in boxing was won by Clarkson Evans Tom Frankie who defeated Kedah’s R Thanasekaran 5-0 in the men’s Minimum Weight category (45 kg – 48 kg).

In the men’s Middleweight category (71 kg – 75 kg), Gideon Riquelme Jonathan added another gold for Sarawak by defeating Muhammad Ayyub Fidaus Rusdi from the Federal Territory 5-0.

The Sarawak boxing team also won gold in the women’s Featherweight category (52 kg – 57 kg) through Hamiesha Hamdan, who defeated Balqis Dayana Badrol Hisham from Selangor 5-0.

In addition to the gold medal, Sarawak also won three silver medals through Lam Wee Liang in the men’s Lightweight category (57 kg – 60 kg), Anderton Teck Hieng Tie (Welterweight, 63.5 kg – 67 kg), and Patricia Jaquilina Bruce (Women’s Minimum Weight, 45 kg – 48 k

g)

Apart from Sarawak, boxers from other states also showed great performances to win gold for their respective contingents, namely Iskandar Zulkifli Siew (Selangor) won the men’s Lightweight category (57 kg – 60 kg), defeating the representative from the host state, Wee Liang 4-1.

For the men’s Cruiserweight category (80 kg – 86 kg), Nur Ikmal Ramadan Sakila from Terengganu emerged as the champion to take the gold medal after defeating Muhammad Syahmi Kauthar from Kedah 4-1.

Johor also managed to bring home a gold medal through Muhammad Ariff Aiman ??who competed in the Welterweight category (63.5kg-67kg) and defeated Anderton from Sarawak, 5-0.

In addition, Sabah also recorded success when Dierdra Jacquelina Richard won gold in the women’s Minimum Weight category (45 kg – 48 kg), defeating Patricia Jaquilina Bruce from Sarawak 5-0 in the final.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency