SUKMA : PARENTAL SUPPORT IGNITES QISTINA QHARISYA’S QUEST FOR GOLD



IPOH, Weightlifter Qistina Qharisya Suffia Mohd Muzani, 19, is determined to win gold at the Malaysian Games (SUKMA) 2024 in Sarawak, from Aug 17 to 24, fueled by the presence and sacrifices of her parents.

“My parents have used their savings to come see me compete. I cannot waste their efforts and will repay them with a gold medal.

‘Their blessings and prayers have brought me this far, and I am determined to win gold for them,” Qistina Qharisya said.

She aims to improve on her silver medal performance from SUKMA Kuala Lumpur two years ago and sees a bright chance to win in the 45 kg category, especially since the reigning champion, Nurul Afiqah Muhammad Zamzuri, is not participating due to age restrictions.

“The opportunity looks bright, but it requires hard work and there are no shortcuts. Athletes from Penang, Kedah and Terengganu will also be strong competitors,” she said.

The Ipoh native said her preparations are going smoothly, focusing on strengthening her arms, legs, and core.

“I started full-t

ime training after returning from SUKMA Kuala Lumpur. I train for five hours daily with my coach’s regimen and additional exercises I do on my own,” she added.

Perak weightlifting coach Muhammad Amir Muhamad Nadzir expressed confidence in Qistina’s gold medal prospects.

“Based on her performance in several tournaments this year and her top ranking in the 45 kg category, I believe Qistina can secure gold for Perak,” he said.

Muhammad Amir, 36, anticipates one gold and two additional medals for Perak at SUKMA 2024.

Seven athletes, aged 15 to 21, will compete in the 45 kg, 49 kg, 55 kg, 64 kg, 89 kg, 96 kg and over 96 kg categories.

“Of the 16 events, we will participate in four men’s events (55 kg, 89 kg, 96 kg and over 96 kg) and three women’s events (45 kg, 49 kg and 64 kg).

‘Our target is achievable due to thorough preparations over the past two years and support from the Perak State Sports Council (MSN) in areas like nutrition, facilities, treatment and psychology,” he said.

Muhammad Amir encouraged

his athletes to perform their best, reminding them of the sacrifices made.

“Success comes from their own determination. As coaches, we will continue to provide support,” he added.

