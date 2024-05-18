SUKMA: SARAWAK AIM TO BE CHAMPS TO ENHANCE IMAGE AS A SPORTS POWERHOUSE



SIBU, Sarawak, as the host of the 21st Malaysia Games (SUKMA) starting on Aug 17, aims to set a record in the prestigious Games by becoming overall champions to enhance its image as a sports powerhouse in the country.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government, Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee, said that for Sarawak to achieve this, the competing athletes need to win as many gold medals as possible.

At the 20th edition of SUKMA in Kuala Lumpur in 2022, Sarawak ranked fourth out of 15 contingents, with a total of 32 gold, 43 silver, and 52 bronze medals.

‘Our biggest hope is to see the outstanding success of Sarawak athletes in winning as many gold medals as possible, thereby setting a tournament record and certainly enhancing Sarawak’s image as a sports powerhouse in Malaysia.

‘I hereby urge all Sarawakians across the state to come out and celebrate this prestigious event by giving full support and encouragement to Sarawak athletes competing in all arenas.

“Additionally, please

also cheer for athletes from other states who are competing,” he said during the launch of the Baton Run programme for the 21st SUKMA in Sibu Division at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang here today.

Earlier, the Baton Run for the 21st SUKMA started at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang, covering three kilometres around Sibu town with the participation of 650 people.

The Sibu Division is the fifth destination for the baton run, which will continue to other divisions until reaching Kuching Division.

Tiang said that the 21st edition of SUKMA in Sarawak this year is the largest in the history of the event, involving 37 types of sports with 488 events being contested, which is expected to have a positive impact on the development of sports in the country.

At the same time, he said, Sarawak also aims to make the 21st edition of SUKMA the best and most successful ever held.

It is estimated that over 12,000 athletes and officials will participate, while more than 2,000 athletes and officials for Para SUKMA representing 13 state

s, the Federal Territories, and Brunei will take part.

Tiang said that the 21st SUKMA will also see nine divisions in Sarawak as competition venues, compared to the 2016 SUKMA, which only involved the Kuching, Sibu, and Miri Divisions.

This is so that athletes from other states can experience the rich multi-ethnic culture, natural beauty, and rapid development that Sarawak has to offer.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency