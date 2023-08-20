SULTAN NAZRIN GRACES STATE-LEVEL NATIONAL MONTH PATRIOTISM PRGRAMME

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah graced a patriotism programme held in conjunction with the 2023 Perak state level National Month celebrations at Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here tonight.

Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah accompanied Sultan Nazrin to the event, titled “Menyemai Semangat Kesetiaan Kepada Raja dan Negara”, jointly organised by the Perak Dewan Negara and the state education department, financed and supported by the state government.

The Sultan and his entourage arrived at 8.35 pm and were greeted by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife, Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The finals of the Royal Public Speaking Competition for both Malay and English categories, along with Choral Speaking performances in both languages were held during the event.

Sultan Nazrin also presented prizes of RM700 and a challenge trophy to the winners of the public speaking competition, Muhammaf Asyraf Rosman from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Buyong Adil, Batang Padang (English Language) and Rafaa Ahmad Muneer from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Kerian (Malay Language).

The winners of various other contests, including poster drawing, caricature drawing, poetry writing, choral speaking, essay writing and public speaking (primary school) also received their prizes from the Sultan of Perak at the event.

Programme committee chairman Tan Sri Annuar Zaini said during his speech at the event that the programme received tremendous response, with 564,281 entries this year compared to 15,399 entries in 2017.

“Participants are from various races, and the large number of entries proves the spirit, enthusiasm, commitment and dedication of the education department’s director and staff in translating ideas into reality,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency